Comedian Brian Regan talks college days and favorite venues

Comedian Brian Regan may be coming up on 30 years in the business, but these days, it feels more like 140 years.

Regan’s love of comedy came about in his college years. However, like many of us Ospreys, he didn’t start off his college career with dreams of one day performing on stage. At first, Regan entered Heidelberg College in Ohio with the hopes of becoming an accountant.

While Regan now has a love for learning (he’s currently reading a book on quantum physics), he was a bit more of a party animal in his college days, which is something a lot of college students can relate to.

“If you were to ask my professors whether I was a good student, they would say ‘Um, who? I don’t remember ever seeing him in class!’” Regan said. “So I was more on the party side of the tracks.”

A switch to a theater and communication major is what sparked the idea of Regan one day being a comedian. Even nowadays, decades into his career, Regan still has a love for the art of comedy.

“Laughs feel good, man. It feels good to laugh, it feels good to make people laugh,” Regan said. “If you can make somebody laugh and somebody gives you a dollar for it and you put it in your pocket, that’s a pretty good scam. I like to be able to earn a living while doing something I love.”

As for advice for any aspiring comedian, Regan admits that he wouldn’t even know how to get into comedy if he was new to the game now. Times have changed, and most comedy clubs have stopped having the open-mic nights that once opened the door for many comedians. Nowadays, many people rely on apps like TikTok to expose their comedy to a larger audience.

“What I can say is, don’t get frustrated if things don’t work out immediately,” Regan said.

Regan’s comedy career has led him around the country to some pretty iconic venues. Some of Regan’s favorite venues have been the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and Radio City Music Hall in New York.

“These are places that everyone knows about. And for me to stand on those stages, it’s amazing to me,” Regan said. “It’s like a head scratcher to me. What happened to me in my life that made me lucky enough to do this for a living?”

Regan’s latest venture takes him to the Florida Theater here in Jacksonville on Dec. 11. Tickets are on sale now, and can be found here. The theater will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines, so attendees can be assured that their safety is a top priority.

“I remember reading an article about Elvis Presley, and in the article they were talking about him performing at the Florida Theater,” Regan said. “All I can say for people coming out is, don’t expect me to shake my hips as good as Elvis!”

If you can’t attend the event but still want to enjoy some of Regan’s comedy, be sure to check out his latest Netflix special, “Nunchucks and Flamethrowers.”

