Christmas cranberry cake recipe

Morgan Jeremy, Reporter
December 15, 2020

As Christmas time is approaching, here is another delicious treat that is perfect for holiday brunch or any seasonal event!

Photo by Morgan Jeremy.

Here are the ingredients you will need:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 ½ sticks softened butter
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 1 12 oz bag of fresh cranberries
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 ½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ salt
  • ⅔ cup chopped pecans (optional)
Photo by Morgan Jeremy.

First, preheat the oven to 350.

In a large bowl, beat together the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Then, add the eggs and almond extract and continue beating. Slowly add in the flour, baking powder, and salt then mix until combined. 

Once combined, fold in the cranberries and optional pecans. Note: the batter will be stiff.

Spread in a greased 13” by 9” pan and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. 

Photo by Morgan Jeremy.

Let cool, cut, and enjoy!

___

Christmas cranberry cake recipe