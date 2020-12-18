Is there a drop in enrollment due to the pandemic?

Has the pandemic had an impact on the University of North Florida’s enrollment numbers for Spring 2021?

When compared to past years, overall UNF enrollment in fall of 2020 remained steady. The university saw a slight increase in the number of incoming first-time-in-college students and a slight, negligible decrease in the total enrollment headcount for fall 2020.

“As for 2021 applications, we are seeing small dips in enrollment similar to what other universities around the state and nation are experiencing,” a statement from the university regarding spring 2021 enrollment said. “Financial aid applications have remained similar to last year, but there has been an increase in aid awarded related to decreased family income.”

This makes sense with the ongoing pandemic that has devastated many families financially.



The most recent data analysis from National Student Clearing House, taken from 3.6 million students from 629 colleges, showed that undergraduate college enrollment is down 2.5%.

Community college enrollment decreased by 7.5%, while public four-year schools saw relatively little change. Some public four-year universities have even seen an increase in the size of their student body.

