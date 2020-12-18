UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Is there a drop in enrollment due to the pandemic?

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
December 18, 2020

Has the pandemic had an impact on the University of North Florida’s enrollment numbers for Spring 2021? 

When compared to past years, overall UNF enrollment in fall of 2020 remained steady. The university saw a slight increase in the number of incoming first-time-in-college students and a slight, negligible decrease in the total enrollment headcount for fall 2020.

“As for 2021 applications, we are seeing small dips in enrollment similar to what other universities around the state and nation are experiencing,” a statement from the university regarding spring 2021 enrollment said. “Financial aid applications have remained similar to last year, but there has been an increase in aid awarded related to decreased family income.” 

This makes sense with the ongoing pandemic that has devastated many families financially.

A graph of undergraduate enrollment changes for colleges by sector across the country from the National Student Clearing House.      

The most recent data analysis from National Student Clearing House, taken from 3.6 million students from 629 colleges, showed that undergraduate college enrollment is down 2.5%. 

Community college enrollment decreased by 7.5%, while public four-year schools saw relatively little change. Some public four-year universities have even seen an increase in the size of their student body. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Photo from CDC

    Community

    Top three COVID-19 areas in Duval

  • TikTok

    Daily

    TikTok’s trend of DIY dentistry involves shaving teeth with a nail file

  • UNF School of Music to showcase G.F. Handel’s ‘Messiah On The Move’

    Concerts

    UNF School of Music to showcase G.F. Handel’s ‘Messiah On The Move’

  • When will we see the return of in-person concerts?

    Concerts

    When will we see the return of in-person concerts?

  • The history behind the Anti-Vax Movement

    Daily

    The history behind the Anti-Vax Movement

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis talked about the importance of keeping restaurants open during the pandemic to help employees earn a living. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

    Daily

    AP: Florida announces delay in delivery of Pfizer vaccine

  • Osprey Village. Photo credit Jonathan Merrin.

    Daily

    UNF Housing requires future residents to be tested on move-in week

  • UNF psychologist explains test anxiety

    Daily

    UNF psychologist explains test anxiety

  • Nurse Vanessa Arroyo, seated, rolls up her sleeve as she prepares to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot from nurse Rafael Martinez during a news conference Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O

    Daily

    AP: ‘Historic’ moment in Florida as first COVID vaccines given

  • Florida

    Daily

    UNF MBB’s matchup with Florida postponed

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Is there a drop in enrollment due to the pandemic?