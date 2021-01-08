UNF Department of Diversity initiatives shares message on recent Washington D.C. Capitol riots

Featured Image: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The UNF Department of Diversity Initiatives (D.D.I.) has released a statement on their Instagram regarding the recent riots that breached the Capitol in Washington D.C.

“Each day, we are confronted with issues, words and actions that have the power to divide or unite us as a people, Ospreys and citizens of the United States of America. What transpired in the last 24 hours is yet another example. We must forge on in the protection of democratic ideals and our commitment to create a nation where all members feel affirmed and protected,” the statement read.

It continued with, “We are deeply concerned about the acts of mob violence in Washington D.C. with attempted attacks on the democratic process and peaceful transfer of power. Notably, many were also shocked to see the stark differences in the treatment of armed white rioters versus Black Lives Matter protestors, who were often met with violent force. This is all shocking to the conscience, but we stand together, united in our commitment to Democracy, Justice and the Common Good. DDI remains resolute in fostering brave spaces for the campus community to engage in civil discourse about difficult topics.”

“DDI and the Victim Advocacy Program welcome any student or community member who needs to process, grieve, or reflect.”

The message concluded with a 24-hour crisis helpline: (904) 620-1010.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].