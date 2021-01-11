UNF reaches highest number of new COVID-19 cases
January 11, 2021
UNF experienced a record number of COVID-19 cases. From January 1 through January 7, 48 students and 15 employees tested positive.
33 of the 48 students live on campus, while the other 15 students live off-campus.
Below is a chart that compares the number of UNF’s positive COVID-19 cases, with cases from the beginning of Fall semester in 2020 through last week’s cases.
As always, to stop the spread of COVID-19, the university strongly encourages students to practice social distancing, follow UNF’s “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility,” and monitor their health daily using the self-screening tool found on the SafeOspreys app or online.
The University of North Florida’s “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” are:
- Practicing social distancing at all times
- Wearing a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas when around others
- Practicing proper personal hygiene
- Monitoring your health daily
More information on COVID-19 related to UNF can be found here.
Spinnaker will continue to inform you of future COVID-19 developments.
