UNF sculpture professor exhibiting work at Cummer Museum

Jenny Hager, a University of North Florida sculpture professor, is currently exhibiting her work at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens from Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Hager’s piece is called Rust and Satin. It was selected by Cummer’s curator Holly Keris for inclusion in the exhibition, which recognizes Hager’s 2014 receipt of an Individual Artist Grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida’s Art Ventures Fund. The artist has won this grant twice before.

Hager described the Rust and Satin series as “The expression of my experiences as a woman.”

The exhibit at the museum celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Art Ventures Fund, which creates grants annually for individual artists and small arts organizations so that recipients of the award can explore and concentrate on their future artistic endeavors. $1.4 million has been invested since its beginning.

