PlayStation 5 stolen from The Flats; UPD Chief stresses the importance of locking doors

UPD’s Officers were dispatched to the Flats to investigate a burglary committed early Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021. The victim was away from their apartment between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and stated their front door was unlocked while away, police say. The victim noticed items were missing from their apartment when they woke up around 10 a.m.

According to the police report, the items stolen from the victim’s apartment include a PlayStation 5, DSLR camera, and a Sony Bluetooth speaker. There were no signs of forced entry to the apartment, according to the alert. There is also no suspect information available at this time.

Spinnaker checked with UPD Chief Frank Mackesy to see what Ospreys can do to keep themselves safe and offered the following advice to students.

“It may seem simple, but it is very important to lock your doors and easily accessible windows, even when you are gone for just a few minutes,” said Chief Mackesy. “Most crimes are crimes of opportunity. It only takes a few seconds for someone to enter your room or your car and take your valuables. We recommend that you always lock your door and windows when your room or your car is unattended. Don’t give someone the opportunity to make you a victim.”Ospreys can also keep themselves safe by always reporting suspicious activity or behavior around campus to the University Police Department and knowing how to contact UPD. Suspicious behavior can include an unfamiliar person loitering around campus and a vehicle cruising parking lots.

The best way to contact UPD is by adding their non-emergency number, (904) 620-2800 to your phone’s contact list. For more information on how Ospreys can keep themselves safe on campus, please visit this UNF website.

