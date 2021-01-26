Streaming service apps that students can download right now

Over the last decade, all different kinds of streaming services have launched their applications with any type of media, tv shows, and movies one could imagine. Here are some streaming service applications UNF students can sign up and enjoy right now.

Netflix

Netflix supplies unlimited streaming of tv shows, movies, original programming, comedy specials, educational documentaries, and no ads, all for a monthly fee of $13.99. Netflix adds new tv shows and movies frequently, while taking down other titles to keep the selection fresh for subscribers. Netflix is always able to produce shows and movies that subscribers and fans can’t stop binge-watching. You can watch Netflix on your phone, laptop, tablet, and tv in the comfort of your home or on the go with four simultaneous accounts open at the same time.

Hulu

Hulu is the best solution for wanting cable but not wanting to pay for it. Hulu provides access to many major cable networks and cable shows the day after they air. The Live TV package starts at $54.99, which is very similar to cable but with the options to choose what you want to watch. Hulu has a monthly subscription of $5.99 per month with ads and $11.99 per month without ads to thousands of tv shows and movies. Hulu also has educational tv shows that are beneficial to all viewers.

HBO Max

HBO Max has award-winning original programming, big blockbuster movies, and trending news programs for $14.99 per month. NBC, Cartoon Network, HBO, and Warner Brothers are just a few production studios that will be making tv shows and movies in the future for HBO Max. It is one of the newest streaming services proving fierce competition in subscribers against Netflix and Hulu. HBO Max is one of the evolving streaming services that listen to its loyal subscribers and fans. Live sports like basketball and baseball will also be available on HBO Max.

Discovery+

Discovery+ has over 55,000 episodes from channels like HGTV, The Food Network, TLC, Discovery ID, Animal Planet, OWN, A&E, Lifetime, History Channel, Travel Channel, and Science Channel, all for $4.99 per month and $6.99 per month ad-free. Discovery+ would be incredibly beneficial to students because of the plethora of education programs and docuseries. Discovery+ is also partnered with UNICEF to support the humanitarian fund that helps children worldwide.

Disney+

Disney+ has plenty of Disney shows and movies available for $6.99 per month for their subscription. They also plan to continue to make Star Wars shows like the Mandalorian and Marvel’s WandaVision. Pixar and National Geographic will be part of the Disney Plus experience too. 20th Fox Century has a bunch of movies that will also be released on Disney+. Hulu and ESPN offer a bundle package with Disney+ for just $12.99 per month.

ESPN+

ESPN+ has groundbreaking sports analysis programs, daily live programming, and exclusive articles for $5.99 per month. It is the best streaming service for sports and Live Sports conference coverage over games. ESPN+ also is part of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle which is a great bonus.

