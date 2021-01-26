Best spots to take photos in Jacksonville

Marc Riboud, a French photographer, once said, “Taking pictures is savoring life intensely every hundredth of a second.” Whether you’re into photography, or taking images is just something you enjoy doing with friends, the Jacksonville area has lots of interesting places to capture your photos.

Here are some spots to look into:

Boneyard Beach

Located in Big Talbot Island State Park, along the Nassau Sound, experience a graveyard of giant driftwood trees. These old trees have fallen over the years as the shoreline has receded, resulting in what people compare to an elephant graveyard. The massive bones of these trees have been bleached, and battered in the sun which leaves interesting sights to look at. The boneyard actually protects the woods and inland area by breaking up incoming winds and waves which helps limit erosion. Visit this spot to experience the natural elements of nature working to preserve itself.

Jacksonville, FL 32226

Treaty Oak Park

Treaty Oak Park can be found within another small park in downtown Jacksonville. When you arrive at this park, you will find a 200 year old huge oak tree. This tree is surrounded by different angles of downtown Jacksonville which leads to cool, unique photo ideas.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Clay County Theatre

This unique historical white theatre, with a vintage feel, is an event space and popular wedding spot. The outside of this theatre is so unique and creates a plethora of potential creative photo ideas.

326 Walnut St, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

This location is a public beach and city park located in the Mayport area by Jacksonville beaches. It hosts 447 acres of mature coastal hammock. This is becoming rarer along a heavily developed Atlantic coast. It is a popular surfing spot and place for outdoor lovers to admire. Visit Hanna Park during golden hour, which is currently between 4:30pm and 5:58pm, to get some eye-catching shots.

500 Wonderwood Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

The gardens at the Cummer Museum are a beautiful place to shoot some photos. Located on the St. Johns River, the gardens offer historical English and Italian touches. There are a variety of majestic trees, shrubs, and pools to pose in front of.

829 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Hampton Flower Field

If you are willing to drive a bit, Starke, Florida is the home to a gorgeous flower field filled with acres of different colored wildflowers. The field blooms around late April and early May. Be on the lookout for wildlife around you, and be mindful and gentle with the field to respect its preservation.

County Hwy 221, Hampton, Florida, 32044 USA.

Conner’s A-maize-ing Acres

Home to a popular sunflower field, these flowers only bloom in May. This farm is also a bit of a drive. The farm’s website offers many different activities and ticket deals. However, if you want to shoot some photos of sunflowers, go at sunset and watch the sun disappear over the woodland area, you won’t regret it.

19856 County Road 121 Hilliard, Florida 32046

______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].