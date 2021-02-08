HBO Max “We’re Here” documentary spoiler-free review

If UNF students are looking for a heartwarming documentary series to watch on HBO Max, “We’re Here” is a brilliant LGBTQIA+ series that follows Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela Laquifa Wadley, and Eureka O’ Hara.

All three hosts previously starred in the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The iconic trio travels around to different rural parts of the US and talks to every individual you could think of, and introduces us to their lives and experiences. The non-LGBTQIA+ people join the conversation of LGBTQ acceptance in America with each episode.

The six-part documentary series features these six cities across the US: Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, Idaho, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, Ruston, LA, and Spartanburg, SC. The guests are entirely vulnerable to the audience, allowing us to see the struggle that is happening to minorities of America.

It is about finding strength in your individuality and just being yourself. Bob, Shangela, and Eureka all enlighten the guests that finding the power within yourself is the bravest thing you could do. It’s about finding the real purpose that will make you and others happy in life. The hosts pour their hearts out on screen as well, which makes it even more sentimental.

At the end of each episode, a drag show that features the people of the town and hosts coming together to celebrate their differences.

“We’ve been traveling to small towns across America, connecting with great people, helping to showcase what a queer community can look like now. No matter how large or small, it’s the love that matters. Halloo!” Shangela said during the fifth episode. It is the best statement out of the entire series and resonates with the audience.

On April 23, 2020, HBO released the groundbreaking documentary. HBO Max uploaded it the following month. It has received great reviews due to the empathic, happy feeling overall of the show.

HBO Max has made the first episode available to anyone, including UNF students, to watch for free. It is just the first season of what could become an entirely new LGBTQIA+ series.

“We’re Here” is also nominated for GLAAD Media Award for outstanding reality programming and TCA award for outstanding achievement in reality for 2020 and 2021. You can follow the official Instagram page @werehere.

