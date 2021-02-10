UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Blue & Gray Online Auction now live

Riley Platt, GA Reporter
February 10, 2021

While homecoming isn’t exactly the same this year, there are plenty of awesome events still taking place this week. One of them is the Blue & Gray Online Auction, where bidders can win a variety of unique items. 

The auction is now live and can be accessed using this link. The event ends on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. Don’t wait too long, or these great opportunities will slip away!

Image courtesy of UNF Alumni Association on Twitter

Available items include everything from fun vacations all the way to sports memorabilia. For instance, one can bid on trips to places like the Kentucky Derby, Iceland, and even Cabo, Mexico!

Other prizes include a dinner with UNF men’s basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll, an autographed Lebron James jersey, and the opportunity to drive a real NASCAR race car!

Not only can bidders win awesome experiences and items, but all proceeds will go towards improving UNF athletics. 

All in all, this is a great opportunity to win incredible prize packages and support your UNF Ospreys. 

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Riley Platt,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Image courtesy of Heidi Fin via Unsplash.

    Daily

    Why Spotify increased their monthly payment price

  • Image credit: UNF

    Daily

    UNF Wind Symphony to perform ‘Our Response Will Be Music: Part III’ tonight

  • Photo By Sergey Zolkin via Unsplash.

    Academics

    Online learning strategies available to UNF students via Zoom

  • In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

    Daily

    AP: Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team’s debut

  • Courtesy of AXO.

    Community

    A healthy conversation with Alpha Chi: Domestic violence awareness for college students

  • "Black History Month" by Enokson is licensed with CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Creative Commons

    Black History Month

    Visit the Florida Black Heritage Trail

  • In this screen shot from a YouTube video posted by the Pinellas County Sheriff

    Daily

    AP: In Florida city, a hacker tried to poison the drinking water

  • Graphic by Spinnaker Creative Team.

    Daily

    LIVE: Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial in Senate

  • Courtesy of David Eckstein-Schoemann.

    Daily

    Ashley Eckstein/Wes Jenkins Disney Springs Meet & Greet

  • Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television.

    Daily

    Cobra Kai: From rivals to allies

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Blue & Gray Online Auction now live