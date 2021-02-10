Blue & Gray Online Auction now live

While homecoming isn’t exactly the same this year, there are plenty of awesome events still taking place this week. One of them is the Blue & Gray Online Auction, where bidders can win a variety of unique items.

The auction is now live and can be accessed using this link. The event ends on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. Don’t wait too long, or these great opportunities will slip away!

Available items include everything from fun vacations all the way to sports memorabilia. For instance, one can bid on trips to places like the Kentucky Derby, Iceland, and even Cabo, Mexico!

Other prizes include a dinner with UNF men’s basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll, an autographed Lebron James jersey, and the opportunity to drive a real NASCAR race car!

Not only can bidders win awesome experiences and items, but all proceeds will go towards improving UNF athletics.

All in all, this is a great opportunity to win incredible prize packages and support your UNF Ospreys.

