UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF Wind Symphony to perform ‘Our Response Will Be Music: Part III’ tonight

Darvin Nelson, Editor-in-Chief
February 10, 2021

UNF’s Wind Symphony will be showcasing “Our Response Will Be Music: Part III” tonight, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lazzara Performance Hall.

The event will be on-campus and limited to UNF students, faculty, and staff due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will be playing an online version of the performance on the UNF School of Music YouTube channel.

According to the Osprey Update, the Symphony will perform pieces by Florent Schmitt, Edward Gregson, and Molly Joyce. UNF Senior, Van Cole, will be featured on tuba as the winner of the 2021 UNF Wind Symphony Concerto Competition.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Darvin Nelson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Image courtesy of Heidi Fin via Unsplash.

    Daily

    Why Spotify increased their monthly payment price

  • Photo By Sergey Zolkin via Unsplash.

    Academics

    Online learning strategies available to UNF students via Zoom

  • Blue & Gray Online Auction now live

    Daily

    Blue & Gray Online Auction now live

  • In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

    Daily

    AP: Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team’s debut

  • Courtesy of AXO.

    Community

    A healthy conversation with Alpha Chi: Domestic violence awareness for college students

  • "Black History Month" by Enokson is licensed with CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Creative Commons

    Black History Month

    Visit the Florida Black Heritage Trail

  • In this screen shot from a YouTube video posted by the Pinellas County Sheriff

    Daily

    AP: In Florida city, a hacker tried to poison the drinking water

  • Graphic by Spinnaker Creative Team.

    Daily

    LIVE: Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial in Senate

  • Courtesy of David Eckstein-Schoemann.

    Daily

    Ashley Eckstein/Wes Jenkins Disney Springs Meet & Greet

  • Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television.

    Daily

    Cobra Kai: From rivals to allies

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF Wind Symphony to perform ‘Our Response Will Be Music: Part III’ tonight