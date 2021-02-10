UNF Wind Symphony to perform ‘Our Response Will Be Music: Part III’ tonight

UNF’s Wind Symphony will be showcasing “Our Response Will Be Music: Part III” tonight, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lazzara Performance Hall.

The event will be on-campus and limited to UNF students, faculty, and staff due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will be playing an online version of the performance on the UNF School of Music YouTube channel.

According to the Osprey Update, the Symphony will perform pieces by Florent Schmitt, Edward Gregson, and Molly Joyce. UNF Senior, Van Cole, will be featured on tuba as the winner of the 2021 UNF Wind Symphony Concerto Competition.

