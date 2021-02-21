BHM: Celebrating Black content creators on Twitch

Black content creators play a pivotal role in shaping gaming culture by creating live content that is both entertaining and inspiring on the popular live-streaming platform Twitch.tv. The live-streaming service will feature Black creators of all sizes throughout Black History Month to praise their dedication and hard work in community building.

“Our goal is for everyone to have a safe, celebratory experience that introduces viewers to awesome communities,” Twitch said in their official blog on Feb. 1, 2021.

Twitch also added a brand new section called the Black Brilliance Recommended Section to help viewers connect with other Black creators. Here, prominent Black creators such as Deejayknight, PikaChuliota, and many others will be showcased.

Viewers can also connect with other Black creators by checking out the newly created Celebrate Black Brilliance recommended channel feed.

Twitch will also broadcast original programming dedicated to Black creators such as the Black Indie Developer Showcase and HBCU Esports League. Both video series will focus on highlighting the contributions Black creators made to gaming and esports.

Here are a few Black content creators worth checking out on Twitch:

PikaChulita

Follower count: 13,000 followers

Twitch Schedule Link

PikaChulita is a variety streamer and has been on Twitch since 2017. She loves to stream horror, simulation, first-person shooters, action-adventure, and platformer games. In 2020, PikaChulita was featured in the documentary Now This, which discussed the struggles of being a Black female streamer. In just three years PikaChulita has increased to a whopping 13,000 followers.

Deejayknight

Follower count: 82,700 followers

Twitch Schedule Link

Deejay Knight is a US Air Force Veteran and loves to stream anything related to space and sci-fi. Some of his favorite games are “Star Citizen”, “Magic The Gathering”, and “Minecraft: Dungeons.” He has achieved an impressive record of 1,000 consecutive days of streaming.

Spawn on Me (Kahlief Adams)

Follower Count: 7,100 followers

Twitch Schedule Link

Spawn On Me is a popular gaming podcast on Twitch hosted by Kahlief Adams that focuses on gaming news and reviews. What makes Spawn on Me’s podcast unique is how Adams blends humor into his reviews and news segments while remaining unbiased and informative.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].