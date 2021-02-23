WandaVision plot theories

“WandaVision” has been a rollercoaster ride. Throughout the show’s life, there have been many fan theories ranging from who is the true villain of the show to who exactly is Agnes? These fan theories have given Marvel fans some excitement, which they may not have had since “Spiderman; Far From Home” about a year ago.

One of the biggest questions since the beginning of the show is who is the true villain? Some people believed that one of the leads, Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, was actually the villain, controlling the people of Westview, New Jersey. In the events leading up to episode seven, we learned that while Wanda is controlling the people of Westview, she doesn’t know how it all started. She is only trying to give a good life to her husband and kids.

Another popular theory is that the acting director of S.W.O.R.D., (Hayward, played by Josh Stamberg) is actually the Avengers villain Ultron. This theory came about when we learned that Hayward obtained Vision’s body after “Avenger’s Endgame” in order to use his body for an unknown reason. In “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Ultron created Vision’s body and was going to upload himself into Vision, played by Paul Bettany, but the Avenger’s stopped him. We have yet to see what Hayward’s true intentions are with Vision’s body.

Throughout the show, the agents of S.W.O.R.D. have been identifying the people being controlled by Wanda. The agency wasn’t able to find Wanda’s neighbor Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn. Agnes is a witch from Marvel comics named Agatha Harkness. It was revealed in episode seven, she was indeed Agatha all along and has been manipulating the events of the show. In the comics, Agatha is the teacher of Wanda and helps her to control her powers.

Wanda has a brother named Pietro who was played by Aaron Taylor Johnson in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but was recast for the show and played by Evan Peters. The character Darcy, played by Kat Dennings, realized this and said “They recast Pietro,” signifying that it was important to the plot to recast the character. In the past, Peters played Pietro in Fox’s X-Men movie franchise and has reprised his role in “WandaVision.” At first, people thought that the showrunners brought Pietro from the X-Men universe into the Marvel movie universe. However, some people think he is actually a villain in disguise. When Wanda first saw this newly cast Pietro, she didn’t know that he was her brother and later realized that he was impersonating her brother. While we don’t know who he really is yet, people have speculated that he is playing the character of Nightmare, a Marvel supervillain who controls his own world called the Nightmare Realm. Others have said that the new Pietro could also be Mephisto, Marvel’s version of the devil.

The show has had many fun theories throughout its lifespan. While there are only two episodes left, there are still many questions that need to be answered.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].