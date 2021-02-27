A guide to neighborhoods in Jacksonville and what to expect from them

Jacksonville is a huge city that has many unique areas to live. These individual hubs have something special to offer and cater distinctively to the people they host.

There are many different options when picking a neighborhood to move into in Jacksonville. Here are five neighborhoods in the Jacksonville area and what they have to offer to residents .

Northside

This industrialized area has become more of a developed residential area. This side of town is close in proximity to the airport and the Jacksonville Zoo. The area is convenient for those who work, or are planning to work downtown because of the relatively easy commute from Northside into the city. Lot sizes are usually about upward of an acre. New home developments are designed like modest ranch styles or Mediterranean villas. People who live in this area are predominantly families with children, retirees building homes on the river, and first-time home buyers.

Riverside

In the 1900s, Riverside Avenue was thought to be one of the most beautiful streets in America. The oak-shaded streets that line the homes help highlight the area. Downtown and the St. Johns River are nearby. St. Vincent’s Medical Center is here as well. One interesting note is that a lot of doctors’ offices in this area reside in early 20th-century houses. There are also lots of restaurants, clubs, bars, and cool shops to explore . The area has a swanky, youthful vibe that’s popular with the young professionals or college graduates. Your neighbors will most likely consist of young professionals who work downtown or medical workers at St. Vincent.

Southside

This area has transformed in the last two decades and has become increasingly popular. Southside has a low crime rate, good schools, access to Interstate 95, and many parks and recreational areas. Neighborhoods are diverse in variety ranging from working-class and single-family homes to upscale, gated golf communities. The architectural style in the area includes bungalows, Tudors, Mediterraneans and Cape Cods. Most of these homes were built after 1990. One of the downsides of the area is that traffic can be extremely congested during rush hours. Your neighbors will most likely be families with young children or young professionals buying their first condo or home.

San Marco

San Marco Square consists of artsy shopping, dining and entertainment just south of downtown. The area was built in the 1920s and designed to resemble the Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. The surrounding area’s streets are lined with historic estates, charming mansions and trendy bistros. Your neighbors in this area can be expected to be predominantly single professionals, young married couples, and creative types and artists.

The Beaches

Some of the priciest houses in Jacksonville are in the Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach areas. The median price of a single-family home at the beach is above $300,000, and that’s excluding oceanfront homes. Popular activities for the locals in this area are biking, surfing, running or rollerblading. Everyone dwelling here has one thing in common – they love the beach. In this area you’ll find families, young professionals, and retirees.

Orange Park

Orange Park has reasonable housing prices in a more rural setting of Jacksonville. Neighborhoods in Orange Park, like Fleming Island and Doctors Inlet, have lots of dining and shopping options. The Naval Air Station is also here, and there are many undeveloped areas. If you’re looking for a two-acre lot and farm animals, this is your side of town. A commute to downtown or Southside should be expected to be about a 45-minute drive. The neighbors are predominantly Navy families, horse people, families, or people who desire lots of land and don’t mind a commute to work.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].