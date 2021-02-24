A guide to Jacksonville thrifting

Thrifting serves as an ethical and affordable alternative to shopping. It’s a great way to reduce waste in the world of fast-fashion. It may require more effort than your average trip to the mall, but think of it as a treasure hunt. The moment you discover your dream jacket with a $3 price tag attached makes it all worth it.

Jacksonville is a huge city- which results in a lot of thrift stores. For some, it may be difficult to decide where to begin. If you’re like me, it can get overwhelming.

To make things easier, I narrowed down a few of my favorite second-hand stores in Jax.

Avonlea Antique Mall

Avonlea is the Disney World of vintage! It’s HUGE, at approximately 40,000 sq. ft. While the mall is all under one roof, it’s home to 200 “booths” which are rented by individual sellers. From retro furniture to rare art, you can find anything at Avonlea!

One of the coolest parts of Avonlea is their in-house cafe. After getting lost browsing for hours, stop by for a bite to eat. The Full Circle Eatery serves up delicious sandwiches and small plates, including their pimento bacon dip.

Once you’re inside Avonlea, it feels like an endless maze, so I recommend setting aside a whole afternoon to explore it!

The Thrift Store

The Thrift Store is the Holy Grail of Jacksonville thrift. If you know you know. It is extremely well organized and home to some of the best prices I’ve seen. Their stock is primarily made up of clothing, shoes, and accessories. You can still find some furniture and art here and there. There’s also a decent section for books and DVDs.

The store itself is pretty large and blows other thrift shops out of the water with their clothing selection. You can pretty much count on finding some cool vintage clothes anytime you stop by The Thrift Store.

Bayard Antique Village

The Bayard Antique Village is a hidden gem that I only recently (and accidentally) discovered.

Formally known as Beautyrest Cabins, the antique village is 100 years old. The motel was a hot spot for tourists passing through Bayard, Florida- a small town that consolidated with Jacksonville in the 1960s.

Each cabin is now home to its own unique antique shop. In the middle of the cabins is a large barn-turned-flea-market.

Bayard is not just a cool place to shop, but an eclectic piece of Jacksonville history.

Facebook Marketplace

Okay, hear me out. I find some of the coolest things on Facebook Marketplace! This section of the social media giant allows users to list and sell their items. It’s divided into different categories making it easier to browse.

If you’re looking for furniture, this is your place! It seems as though a lot of people list their furniture here when they’re moving, meaning they are eager to sell. This is great for buyers because it means low prices.

Strangely enough, Facebook Marketplace is also a great source for house plants. Scroll down to the “garden” section and you will find house plants galore.

Of course, when buying, always follow internet safety tactics and meet in familiar, public settings.

___

