WHM: Highlighting five women-owned beauty businesses

Many women have built up exceptional brands over the years that produce products known and loved by many. In honor of Women’sHistory Month, here are five women-owned businesses that are producing worth-your-while products.

SuperGoop!

In 2007, SuperGoop! founder Holly Thaggard launched her brand, and since then, it has taken off. She started this company with the intention of bringing sunblock to local public schools after discovering her own kid’s public school did not allow sunscreen in outdoor activities because of a lack of funds to provide it to all children. This motivated Thaggard to start her own company and advocate the importance of sun protection for all ages. She wanted to create a product that was sheer, gentle, and hassle-free, and she did exactly that. Her company now offers a variety of products and different sun protectants in an effort to cater to everyone’s needs. One of their most popular sunscreens is the Mineral Sheer Sunscreen, a lightweight hydrating formula made with clean ingredients. This specific protectant has SPF 30+ as well as blue shield light protection.

Glossier

This beauty brand has blown up recently as its products are used by YouTubers, celebrities, and even highlighted on TikTok. Glossier Inc. was founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss.

“When I started Into The Gloss, I wanted to make beauty as much of an element of personal style as fashion. As I interviewed hundreds of women, I became more and more aware of how flawed the traditional beauty paradigm is. It has historically been an industry based on experts telling you, the customer, what you should or shouldn’t be using on your face,” Weiss states on Glossier’s website.

The brand has a plethora of products such as skin care, makeup, body care, and fragrance. Two of their popular products are their lash slick mascara and cloud paint cheek blush.

Bomba Curls

Bomba Curl’s motto is to “Be bold. Be free. Be Bomba.” The company was founded by Lulu Cordero, an Afro-Dominica, who wanted to emphasize that curls are beautiful and should be celebrated. Right before founding the brand, Cordero was suffering from severe traction alopecia, which is a form of hair loss. She began to use Dominican Republic hair care recipes she grew up with and her hair began flourishing. Thus, her brand was born, and she used her clean, natural, pure and organic concoctions to formulate innovative hair care products. Some of her featured products include the Forbidden Hair Mask, Dominican Forbidden Oil, and Bomba Beauty Bites.

Hyper Skin

Desiree Verdejo is the founder of Hyper Skin and shares that she has struggled with acne ever since she was a teenager. This often resulted in dark marks on her face after. A couple of years ago, Verdejo was dealing with hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation, and couldn’t find a skin care line to address the concern. According to Verdejo, she was incredibly disappointed by the lack of diversity from skincare brands and thus set out to create what she felt was sorely missing.

Hyper Skin features a “Hyper Clear Brightening Serum” that is packed with vitamin c and e. It works to brighten skin, smooth fine lines and rough textures, dramatically clear dark spots from hyperpigmentation, and visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars, age, and sunspots in as little as four weeks. The serum has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, and Allure. It is scentless, Paraben, Sulfate, and Phthalates free.

Sundays

Sundays is a brand that produces a clean, alternative to nail polish so that health doesn’t have to be sacrificed for beautiful nails. Amy Ling Lin is the founder of the nail brand and Lin explains on her website that while she was in nail school, she felt strongly about creating a non-toxic, salon-quality product and service that was safe for both clients and employees. She spent a year after her graduation from Columbia University, with an MBA, working with a chemist to study the nail care products on the market and to create her own non-toxic nail polish formula, which is Sundays’ signature product. She says Sundays is founded on the values of individuality, simplicity, and wellness, which is also what she aspires to practice every day.

Consider checking out these great products and supporting a women-owned business this month.

