Swoop and support UNF Giving Day

A gift, no matter the size, that makes a difference – UNF Giving Day is an all-day event that will take place March 10, 2021.

Every year, Osprey alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends support programs and causes that they love at UNF. The generosity of these gifts provide support for University programs and impact the future of the University and the community.

Why give a gift? UNF Giving explains on their website that UNF “offers each student a world of transformational learning and opportunities for personal growth, but doing so is costly. Tuition only covers a small portion of what it costs to educate an Osprey, so annual gifts from alumni, parents, friends, faculty, staff and students are essential to help fill the gap… The Office of Annual giving turns individuals gifts – of all sizes – into collective energy.”

No matter how big or small a gift is, it makes a difference. A combination of many small gifts can provide a scholarship, support a program, renovate a classroom, or build a building.

Each gift to UNF has the ability to change lives and assist UNF to lead the way in education and transformational learning opportunities.

Sign up to become one of Ozzie’s Ambassadors to help spread the word and earn UNF swag.

For more information, or to provide a gift, visit UNF – Giving.

Click here to attend the Virtual UNF Giving Day Facebook event on March 20, 2021.

#SwoopAndSupport