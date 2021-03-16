Body pulled out of retention pond at UNF

The body of a 17-year-old male was pulled from the retention pond beside Alumni Hall at UNF according to Action News Jax.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. and Dani Bozzini from Action News Jax reported the incident at approximately 8:30 p.m. Bozzini saw a dive team member from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office remove the body from the water.

HAPPENING NOW: There’s a big police presence at the retention pond next to Alumni Hall at UNF. I just watched as a @JSOPIO dive team member pulled a body from the water. We’re working to learn who it is and the circumstances surrounding this death. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5TWsjk2eTq — Dani Bozzini (@DaniANjax) March 17, 2021

Spinnaker’s Features Editor, Nathan Turoff, arrived at the scene at 9:25 p.m. and found officers cleaning up yellow crime scene tape.

Action News Jax reported that officers told them that the 17-year-old was not a registered student at UNF and his death is currently being called as undetermined. “Police say they do not suspect foul play and are working to notify his family. Evidence that was found at the scene helped police identify the male,” News Staff at Action News Jax stated.

Spinnaker will be reaching out to UPD and UNF for statements and will update you as this story develops.

