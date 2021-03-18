Students’ thoughts on UNF’s reopening plans for the fall

UNF students will flock back to the Nest this fall semester, and Spinnaker decided to see how students feel about it. While some are looking forward to being back on campus, others aren’t as comfortable with the university’s decision.

Spinnaker released a poll and asked students how they feel about UNF’s decision to go back to normal (pre-COVID) in the fall.

Students could answer between three options:

-Great! I’m excited to be back on campus.

-So-so. I still have some reservations.

-I don’t feel comfortable with it at all.

A total of 234 students responded to the poll. Here are the results:

131 students voted that they are excited to be back on campus in the fall. 75 students voted that they still have some reservations. 28 students voted that they don’t feel comfortable returning to campus.

Claire Story, a senior at UNF, said that she’s excited to finally be back on campus because she doesn’t enjoy virtual learning courses. Story stated that she doesn’t have a lot of motivation when it comes to online work. She also doesn’t like paying the same tuition costs for online courses as she did while taking classes on campus.

While more than half of the students voted that they’re looking forward to being back at the Nest, there was still a large number of students that have major concerns about it and some that are indifferent.

On March 11, President Biden promised during a speech that by May 1, all adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines. As long as that promise goes according to plan, and hopefully by the fall majority of the student body and staff will have already been vaccinated, that may ease some students’ concerns about returning to campus.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]