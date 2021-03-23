UNF to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

UNF announced that Student Health Services (SHS) will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for eligible employees and students on Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31.

Appointment times on Day One, March 30, 2021, will be between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Appointment times on Day Two, March 31, 2021, will be between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The location of the first vaccine clinic will be located at the Adam W. Herbert University Center (Bldg. 43), located at 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

It has been instructed to not call SHS for an appointment and to make an appointment online, here. For current state eligibility requirements, please visit here.

When you arrive to receive the vaccine, you must have your UNF ID and an already completed Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.

The Pfizer Consent Form, Vaccine Fact Sheet, Notice of Privacy Practices, and V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker are available here.

The second Dose COVID Vaccine Clinic is scheduled to be held 21 days following the first Dose COVID Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 21, at the UNF Field House (Bldg. 26).

Any person scheduling for the first vaccine clinic on March 30, will automatically be scheduled to receive their second vaccine on April 20, 2021 at the same appointment time previously mentioned, which is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Any person scheduling for the first vaccine clinic on March 31 will automatically be scheduled to receive their second vaccine on April 21, 2021 at the same appointment time previously mentioned, which is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you have any questions or need to cancel your appointment, please contact SHS at [email protected]

