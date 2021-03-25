Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal review

Netflix released a new documentary that reenacts the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal involving Rick Singer. “Operation Varsity Blues” reveals how Singer conducted an operation to get rich and famous students into elite universities across the country.

According to the FBI, the universities involved in the admission scandals between 2011 and 2018 are Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, University of San Diego, USC, UT, Wake Forest University, and Yale. “Operation Varsity Blue” exposes wealthy businessmen, who used Singer to get their children into these 11 elite universities. The film also shows ethical students opening their application emails and getting denied after having the scores to get accepted to the same universities involved in the scandals.

Rick Singer, played by Matthew Modine, gives the role a serious disposition that matches Rick’s personality. Netflix’s modern approach to storytelling and the complex scandal combine into a digestible film. “Operation Varsity Blues” wasn’t a confusing or plotless documentary. The audience gets a good look at who the real Rick Singer was and how he used his position to cheat the admissions process, bribe athletics staff, and manipulate student applications at many elite universities.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]