How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Jacksonville

After Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the expansion in eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, more and more people are beginning to flock to vaccine appointments.

Figuring out how and where to make an appointment can be overwhelming to some people. Here is some direction and information that might help you get started.

Below are some links and places to visit for general information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the administration process.

Duval County Consent Form

CDC proposed phases

Florida Vaccine Plan

Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 vaccination

Current Approved Vaccines

What to expect at your vaccine appointment

Vaccine Tracker of injections administered

After you determine if you are eligible for receiving the vaccine, you’ll want to find vaccination sites that have the vaccine near you. You can locate sites at https://vaccinefinder.org/.

Popular businesses that are administering the vaccine as of now are:

Publix

As of March 10, Publix pharmacies started offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is important to note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only administered on Wednesdays .

Appointments for Publix can only be made online. To book an appointment at Publix, or for more information, click here.

CVS

Some CVS stores in Florida have started giving out the vaccine.

For information on how to make an appointment, click here.

Walmart & Sam’s Club

Some Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are offering the vaccine.

For more information, visit Walmart’s website, or Sam’s Club’s website.

Walgreens

Walgreens is administering COVID-19 vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration between the federal government, states, and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.

To make an appointment at Walgreens, click here.

WINN-DIXIE

Some locations are offering the vaccine. To see what stores near you are offering one, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

OTHER PLACES IN DUVAL COUNTY OFFERING VACCINES:

LEGENDS CENTER

The Pfizer vaccine is offered at the Legends Center. An appointment is not necessary. The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5130 Soutel Drive

GATEWAY MALL

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being offered at the Gateway Mall. 5000-7 Norwood Ave. It is a federally-supported vaccination site.

First doses will continue from March 24 through April 7, then the site will only offer second doses. On April 14, the site will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines until April 28 when the site will close for good.

5000-7 Norwood Ave

REGENCY SQUARE MALL

The mall began COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 20. This is an appointment-only center. However, occasionally the center announces days where no appointment is needed on social media.

To make an appointment call 1-866-200-3762. This is the only way to schedule an appointment. When you arrive for your vaccine, you must have a photo ID that proves that you’re a Florida resident.

9501 Arlington Expressway

EDWARD WATERS COLLEGE

The college is partnering with Agape Family Health to vaccinate seniors and health care workers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Agape is looking to vaccinate people who live in the following five zip codes as of now: 32209, 32208, 32210, 32218, and 32254.

1658 Kings Rd

_____

