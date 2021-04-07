UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Ozfest to happen tomorrow

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor
April 7, 2021

To celebrate the end of the school year, Osprey Life and Productions is holding its annual Ozfest this Thursday, April 8, featuring Diplo and MAX. Diplo is an American DJ famous for songs such as “Where Are Ü Now” by Justin Bieber and “Lean on” by Major Lazer and .

However, in order to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, things will be a little bit different this year. The event will be a “Drive-In Tour.” Any and all individuals wishing to attend must have a car, and must remain in their car at all times, unless you have to use the restroom.

The concert will be held in Lot 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. more information can be found on the Osprey Life and Productions Instagram story.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

