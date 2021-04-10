Will UNF require COVID-19 vaccine proof for Fall semester?

The debate on whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be a requirement for enrollment in educational institutions is an ongoing and hotly discussed topic. However, the decision on whether to require students to be vaccinated for future semesters would be made from a higher level outside of the UNF administration.

On March 29, 2021, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis said he would issue an executive order forbidding local governments and businesses from requiring “vaccine passports” as proof of inoculation against the virus.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society,” said Governor DeSantis.

UNF currently has a webpage dedicated to information about university immunization requirements located under Student Health Services (SHS).

Right now, the only immunizations required on the page are for all students born after 1956. These students must show proof of immunity to MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), either by giving proof of:

2 MMR Immunizations, given after the 1st birthday,

2 single doses of Measles and 1 dose of Rubella given after 1968, or

a positive result of a Measles and Rubella Titer.

Meningitis and Hepatitis B Vaccines are recommended under “optional immunizations,” but not mandatory.

There is currently no updated information about the COVID-19 vaccine located on the page.

Spinnaker will continue to update you as this story develops.

