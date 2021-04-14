Best companies to work for in Jax according to the web

Spinnaker decided to do some digging and find Jacksonville’s best companies to work for based on pay, hours, benefits, and work-life balance.

Between four popular career/employee websites (Glassdoor, Zippia, The Business Journals, and JAXUSA Partnership), there were a few companies that appeared on several of the lists of the best companies and/or top employing companies in Jacksonville, FL.

Here are some of the companies that were featured on at least two of the four lists as well as a description of each company.

Florida Blue – Florida Blue provides affordable health insurance and is part of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

FIS – Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is an international provider of financial services technology and outsourcing services.

CXS Corporation – CXS is a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America. CXS provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services.

Black Knight, Inc. – Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data, and analytics solutions for mortgage and home equity lending and servicing.

Bank of America – Bank of America is a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company. It is one of the world’s largest financial institutions.

VyStar Credit Union – Vystar is a member-owned financial cooperative which is headquartered in Jacksonville.

Johnson & Johnson Vision – Johnson & Johnson Vision, the makers of ACUVUE contact lenses, offer materials that help eye doctors and others in the vision care community understand and communicate about important issues in the industry.

Miller Electric Company – Miller Electric helps companies build, monitor, maintain, and optimize the entire life-cycle of their energy and information infrastructure.

The companies listed above have a large number of employees. The number of employees ranges from 1,000 to over 7,000.

There also some smaller companies based in Jacksonville that were recognized in the lists. A few of these smaller companies include:

Mac Paper, Inc. – Mac Papers supply paper, packaging, wide format, facility supplies, office products, and customer-focused solutions for businesses and industries.

Ring Power Corporation – Ring Power is North & Central Florida’s Cat equipment dealer, selling, renting, and leasing heavy machinery and construction equipment to contractors.

W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. – W.W. Gay provides commercial, industrial, and residential services, such as plumbing & HVAC.

Jacksonville is a host to many great companies that offer their employees an abundance of benefits and satisfaction. If or when you’re on the hunt for a new career, keeps these companies in mind.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].