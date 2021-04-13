On-campus Johnson & Johnson vaccine pop-up clinic cancelled after officials halt the vaccine

UNF’s COVID-19 task force has canceled the pop-up vaccine clinic planned for next week. The event, which was to be hosted by Agape Family Health, was intended to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 1,000 UNF students, faculty, and staff.

The cancellation comes after the CDC and FDA advised the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be halted out of tremendous caution to allow time to review cases where recipients developed blood clotting disorders after receiving the vaccine.

The occurrence of a clot occurring after the single-dose vaccine is rare, with only six cases among nearly 7 million injections. Officials said the pause in J&J vaccinations will allow for the CDC and FDA to review the cases.

