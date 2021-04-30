Politics and Celebrities

Following the recent Trump presidency, numerous other celebrities have thought about joining the folds of American politics. The country first saw this with 45th President Donald Trump. Former Apprentice host and businessman, Trump served as President from 2017 to 2021.

In the 2021 Presidential Election, Americans also saw Kanye West appear on ballots. He announced his candidacy on July 4, 2020, raising much criticism.

A familiar face from the movie scene, Dwayne Johnson has been joking about running for office for years. A recent poll showed that 46% of the 30,000 people surveyed would vote for him. Johnson tweeted:

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”

Back in 2018, Oprah Winfrey gave a powerful speech at the Golden Globes that floated rumors of her running in the upcoming presidential election. Winfrey originally shut down all thoughts behind the rumors, but revealed her uncertainty.

“I had people ― wealthy, billionaires ― calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”’ she said in a new interview with People magazine. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’”

Earlier this month, Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for California Governor. Well known for her reality show family, Jenner has already slammed Gavin Newsom—the state’s Democratic Governor— for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor,” said Jenner in an official press release.

The question of whether celebrities should be mixing with politics has been an ongoing debate. As more celebrities seek the possibility of adding “politician” to their resumes, how will Americans respond?

_____

