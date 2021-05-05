May the Fourth: Star Wars Day

Yesterday, May 4, you may have heard some people use the phrase, “May the Fourth be with you.” May 4 is the official unofficial Star Wars Day. Ever since the first movie premiered in 1977, Star Wars has been a mainstay of popular culture, and never is that more apparent than on May the Fourth.

But why the fourth of May exactly? The answer may be obvious to Star Wars fans, but to the blissfully unaware, “May the Force be with you” is a common phrase of the franchise. The “fourth” stems from its similarity to the “Force,” making it almost like a pun.

The awe-inspiring, yet scientifically inaccurate world of Spaceships and Lightsabers has cultivated the minds and hearts of generations for almost 50 years. With 11 movies, dozens of TV shows, and many other media, Star Wars is one of the largest franchises in the world.

May the Fourth is a celebration among Star Wars fans and creators alike. Disney, the owner of Star Wars, revealed some beautiful fanart they commissioned to celebrate the day.

Disney’s exclusive streaming service, and home to almost the entire franchise, Disney+, dropped a slew of new Star Wars content to celebrate, namely their new animated TV show “The Bad Batch.”

