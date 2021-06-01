UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Senate President Rachel Saunders found in violation of Title IX; Articles of Impeachment filed

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
June 1, 2021

Last week, the Primary Court of UNF met to discuss a judicial complaint against Senate President Rachel Saunders. The case argued that President Saunders was in violation of Title IX.

Title IX 100.2 is as follows:

“Discrimination shall be defined as the differential treatment of a student or student group solely on the basis of his or her gender identity or expression, race, ethnicity, creed, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, parental status, disability, and any combination thereof, or what is outlined in the University Non-Discrimination, Equal Opportunity, and Diversity Statement.”

The case is outlined below:

 Screenshot from JC-21SA-001.

The Court strongly denounces hate, stating: “There is no place at UNF for hatred, and most especially for hatred of the type we have seen in this case. It is disgusting and inexcusable.”

Ultimately, the Court found Saunders in violation of the alleged offenses with a 2-0-0 vote. They also recommended impeachment for acts of malfeasance and neglect. 

“[Rachel Saunders] is hereby and immediately suspended from their position, pending the outcome of an Impeachment hearing before the full Senate,” as written by case JC-21SA-001. 

The Court also alluded to bringing more charges against others involved because, “while this case only pertains to one individual, many more still need to be called to account for their actions.”

The Supreme Court is holding a hearing Wednesday, June 2, at 6 p.m to discuss the case. 

The Court is working diligently to release the presented evidence to Spinnaker. Spinnaker will update you when possible.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

