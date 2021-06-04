Why Apple TV+ is worth adding to your streaming subscriptions

I am not writing an opinion piece on what is the best streaming service to have, nor am I working for Apple and attempting to market their product to audiences. I adore the craft of storytelling and appreciate the art of film and television. The quality of Apple’s content in its streaming platform is a pleasant surprise and promises a bright future ahead.

It might be overwhelming to consider another bill from an online service. Netflix and Disney+ are the top streaming providers, and there is barely enough room left for consumers to consider another subscription. HBO Max is quickly climbing the ranks by adding new users every month with its simultaneous theater releases of new Warner Bros. films until the end of 2021. They’ve experienced the success of the latest hit original series, “Mare of Easttown,” and the recent praise for “Friends: The Reunion.” Max also features a massive catalog of old HBO shows like “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” which adds another level of value when considering a subscription.

With a price tag of $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is the cheapest streaming subscription to own.

Although the service doesn’t have a vast backlog of content to keep users entertained for countless hours, Apple also doesn’t release new content as quickly as other subscriptions. So it’s not wrong to wait until they add more, but what Apple has done in under two years isn’t something to ignore. They seem to be utilizing the quality over quantity method, and it works in the grand scheme of things.

Joining the world of entertainment is taken seriously by Apple. They are putting in the money and time to accumulate star-studded talent from all over the globe. There’s even a partnership with Oprah, who has exclusive interviews for “The Oprah Conversation,” “Oprah’s Book Club,” and a new documentary series about mental health with Prince Henry, “The Me You Can’t See.” It shows that Apple is laying down the proper groundwork for becoming a significant player in the streaming landscape.

I am impressed with the level of caliber Apple is serving, but it still has a long way to reach the same level of scope as Netflix, Disney+, or even HBO Max. However, here’s a quick list of the top stand-out content I recommend if you decide to give Apple TV+ a try for the first time.

“The Morning Show” – Apple Original drama series.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” – Apple Original comedy series.

“Defending Jacob” – Apple Original drama series.

“For All Mankind” – Apple Original drama series.

“Ted Lasso” – Apple Original comedy series.

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” – Apple Original film.

“Beastie Boys Story” – Apple Original film.

“Greyhound” – Apple Original film.

“Wolfwalkers” – Apple Original film.

The Apple TV+ app is open on Apple devices and a wide variety of televisions: Sony, LG, Samsung, Vizio. Apple has also made the app available on non-Apple devices such as Chromecast with Google, Amazon’s Fire Stick, and Roku devices. Gamers can find Apple TV+ on the Xbox One and PlayStation 5 as well. Apple wants to reach all audiences possible and establish itself as a superior streaming service like Netflix and Disney+. All the information about Apple TV+ is on the Apple website.

Between 2021-2022 Apple will be releasing second seasons to many of the original series I shared, such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” They will continue to develop new original films, series, and documentaries. One anticipated upcoming original series is “Foundation,” based on the acclaimed work from American sci-fi author Isaac Asimov who is known to have influenced “Star Wars.” The new sci-fi opera looks incredible and seems to be a worthy candidate for bringing in new audiences for Apple.

I should also mention that Apple offers a seven-day free trial. When purchasing a new Apple device, they even provide an entire year of Apple TV+ for free. Whether love for film and television sparked curiosity or boredom exists with the other streaming platforms, go ahead and give it a shot. For as little content that exists, I believe Apple TV+ has something for everyone.

________

