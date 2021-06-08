5 Safety Tips for Incoming Freshmen from UNF Police Chief Mackesy

Starting your first year of college can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be unsafe. Here are five important tips on ways to stay safe as an incoming freshman according to the Chief of UPD, Francis Mackesy.

Keep Track of Your Belongings

“When out and about on campus, please do not leave your valuables unattended. UNF is a safe campus, but we are open to the public and there are bad actors that will come to campus for the purpose of stealing laptops, purses, wallets, tablets, cell phones, etc. Leave your belongings with a trusted friend or secure them on your person rather than leaving them unattended.”

Chief Mackesy also encourages Ospreys to keep their housing areas secure as well.

“If you are an incoming student living on campus, please remember to secure your dorm room and your personal belongings whenever you leave the room.”

Safety in Numbers

“When traveling around campus, especially at night, travel in groups. If you feel uncomfortable and are walking alone at night, feel free to call UPD at 904-620-2800 and we will be happy to escort you to your car, dorm room, or other location on campus.”

Use Caution When Accepting Rides

“If you find yourself using a car service, such as an Uber or Lyft, ensure you recognize the driver before getting in the car. If at all possible, never use one of these car services alone.”

Guard Your Drink

If you find yourself at a party or merely socializing amongst new friends, DO NOT drink any type of beverage without actually pouring it into your cup yourself.

“If the liquid is already opened, please do not drink it unless you KNOW where the drink has been and whom it is coming from (it needs to be someone you trust tremendously). NEVER leave your drink unattended.”

Know Your Resources

“If you think you see something odd or unusual and it makes you feel unsafe, call the UPD immediately at 904-620-2800. We would rather respond to 100 non-issues than not get a call on the 1 real issue. If you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!”

In addition to the UPD, students are also encouraged to use the Safe Ospreys App equipped with various helpful features, including mobile access to UNF’s BlueLight dispatchers, friend walk, tip reporting, a safety toolbox, emergency plans, and other resources.

For more information about UNF and safety, visit https://www.unf.edu/upd/.

