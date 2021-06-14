Blood drive at Osprey Fountains on Tuesday, June 15

The University of North Florida and the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the common rooms at Osprey Fountains.

The Osprey Fountains is located at Osprey Ridge Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation,” the American Red Cross states.

Schedule an appointment and help make a lifesaving impact on the lives of those who need it.

Schedule an appointment online or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play, or text BLOODAPP to 90999. You can schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations.

_____

