Events happening at UNF this week

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
July 13, 2021

Jacksonville has plenty to offer this week, but students have the opportunity to participate in a number of free, fun, and educational events right on UNF’s campus this July.  

Join Osprey Life and Productions for digital trivia on their Instagram story this week. “Put on your thinking caps and bring your random knowledge” as you participate with other students. The trivia will begin at 6 p.m. on July 12 and features five categories with three questions each. 

Any students looking for a break from summer classes this week are invited to “Throwdown Thursday” on, you guessed it, Thursday! Located in the UNF Game Room, students can participate in a gaming battle royale featuring Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Dragonball Fighter Z. Food catered by Taco Bell will be available, as well as prizes. The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 15. For more information visit here

UNF is offering Disaster Response Training this coming Sunday, July 8, for students and new graduates. The event will be free and takes place remotely from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Among other skills, students will gain . . .

  • experience while exploring career options
  • a competitive edge over other job applicants in private or government sectors
  • leadership and management experience
  • college credits for continuing education and workforce development (6-9 credit hours)
  • and many more.

Click here for more information. 

In an effort to end the severe blood shortage around UNF, the School of Nursing’s students are sponsoring a blood drive with the American Red Cross. Each donor will be given a $10 Amazon gift card through their email. The blood drive will be taking place in the community rooms on the second floor of the Osprey Fountains. To schedule your appointment, visit here

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Activate Search
Home
Events happening at UNF this week