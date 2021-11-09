UNF Presidential Search Committee hosting student open forum Wednesday

Looking to hear from students, the UNF Presidential Search Committee is hosting an open forum in the Student Union’s North Star Board Room (Rm. 3803) at 10:30 am Wednesday, Nov. 10. Any students interested in sharing their thoughts on their ideal UNF president are strongly encouraged to attend.

View a regularly updated timeline of the Presidential Search Committee’s activities here.

___

