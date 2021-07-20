UNF psychology professor publishes new book ‘Think Like a Girl’

Award-winning psychologist and UNF psychology professor, Dr. Tracy Alloway, published her new book “Think Like a Girl: 10 Unique Strengths of a Woman’s Brain and How to Make Them Work for You.”

The book’s description reads:

“Women’s brains are different. It’s not one-size-fits both men and women. Yet many women still believe the myths we tell ourselves.

In “Think Like a Girl,” award-winning psychologist, professor, and TEDx speaker Dr. Tracy Packiam Alloway will help you discover how:

sticking your hand in a bucket of ice can help you make a less emotional decision

changing one word can provide a buffer against depressive thoughts

adopting a more relationship-centric leadership approach can be better for mental health

It’s time to dispel the myths! Stop underestimating your abilities. Stop downplaying your successes. And stop apologizing.

“Dare to think differently. Dare to think like a girl.”

Dr. Alloway is the author of 15 books and over 100 scientific articles. She’s been featured on BBC, Good Morning America, the Today Show, Forbes, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Newsweek, and others. She’s also a consultant for documentaries, ABC/NBC and the CW affiliates, AMC TV, and the World Bank.

Visit Dr. Alloway’s website to find more information on her books, research, and more.

