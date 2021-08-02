UNF sees significant increase in COVID cases

It would seem that COVID cases continue to rise at UNF. Compared to the previous week, overall COVID-19 cases have risen to a total of 22 cases among students, and nine among employees.

Compared to last week, there was a slight decrease in the number of cases among employees and a slight increase among off-campus students. Alarmingly, the bulk of the increase occurred among on-campus students, with four times as many students testing positive.

This is the highest total number of cases for UNF since February of this year. This comes as vaccinations begin to stagger among the U.S. population, with President Szymanski urging students to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads and COVID cases begin rising again.

Spinnaker will keep you updated as these case numbers are sure to change as more and more students return for the fall semester.

