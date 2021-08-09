COVID testing available at Osprey Landing

Walk-in COVID-19 testing is free for all UNF students, faculty, and staff at the Osprey Landing on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The site is at Building W, outside room 106.

Testing will end on Friday, Aug. 13.

Ospreys are asked to bring their Osprey1 Card and a UNF COVID-19 Consent Form. Forms will be available at the testing site as well.

“Both PCR (molecular) and rapid (antigen) testing will be administered,” read the UNF website. “UNF health officials will determine the appropriate test administered based on each individual’s specific circumstance.”

If you get a PCR test, you’ll get a call from the COVID-19 health team in about two days with your result. If you get a rapid test, you’ll get your results on-site in about 15 minutes.

More information can be found here. Contact [email protected] for any questions.

