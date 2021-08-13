Students thoughts on President Szymanski stepping down

Students had mixed feelings about President Szymanski stepping down. Spinnaker posted an open response question on Instagram asking students how they felt about this change. The responses were largely negative, however, some did express gratitude for the work he has done.

Many students replied excitedly to the change, with many saying, “Yay”, “Finally”, “Unbelievably happy”, “Amazing”, and “About time”.

Another student had a scathing response, saying, “A good thing. He isn’t a people person, and completely insulated himself on his floor.”

One student replied to the question positively stating, “Looking forward to a new president! Thanks for all you did for UNF”

Spinnaker also asked students what they would like to see happen under the next administration after Szymanski. An overwhelming number of responses said that they wanted the new administration to bring back tailgating to UNF. Many students also called for more support of Greek Life.

One student went more into detail on bringing tailgates back stating, “More emphasis on greek life and school spirit. Tailgates, homecoming parades,” tailgates have been a large motivation for students in the past to show up to support sports events and show off their school spirit.

Many students calling for tailgates did acknowledge bringing them back once Covid is more under control.

Other students emphasized the need for the administration to focus on students and student life.

“For UNF to actually pay attention to its students’ needs, concerning finances, mental health resources, and extra help with courses,” said one student, “I’ve personally reached out to UNF in several occasions and they DO NOT check up on their students until it is 2 late.”

There were a few other students concerned about UNF students’ health asking for a mandatory vaccine under the new administration.

Additionally, a student said, “More student life and events. We won’t survive if we remain a glorified community college.”

“The growth of UNF’s presence both locally and nationally,” was another suggestion.

One student commented on UNF’s choices in funding saying, “Better fund allocation > Make Lot 14 a Garage.”

“Hopefully more emphasis on the MAJORITY of the student body and not just for the elitist,” another student said.

“Policies that promote inclusivity with an emphasis on social opportunities…” was another request by a student.

It is very clear that many students would like to see the new administration focus more on the way it can help benefit students and to support them in more ways than just academically.

Szymanski is moving on from his position as President and towards CEO and Executive Director of MedNexus. Spinnaker will continue to update this story as the Fall semester begins and progresses.

_____

