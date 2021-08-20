UNF Black Student Union president speaks out on crises in Haiti

To say that Haiti is having a rough time would be an absolute understatement. Last Saturday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the island nation. Over a thousand people have died from this earthquake, but right after that, Tropical Depression Grace brought heavy rains and floods this Monday and Tuesday.

This is just the most recent of several crises to have battered the country, last month there was the assassination of Haiti’s president, on top of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

People stand next to the coffin that contains the remains of Francois Elmay whose body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Black Student Union President Yvenie Etienne spoke with Spinnaker about these recent tragedies. She did not mince words in how Haiti has had “back-to-back” tragedies. Etienne explained how fairly close Haiti is to the U.S. and how many UNF students are Haitian.

She elaborated on how we need to keep ourselves informed and come to terms with other countries with similar issues as Haiti, explaining how it often takes a long time for these people to rebuild their homes and their lives.

“We tend to forget these people’s lives have changed,” said Etienne.

In terms of assistance, Etienne recommended donating food, clothing, and other materials to local shelters and drives for the people of Haiti.

“We, as students, the biggest thing we should do is try to help the country.”

