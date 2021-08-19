Recent UNF graduate has died

Moments ago, Spinnaker received word from the English Department that one of their students, David Delphin, had passed. David graduated from UNF in April of this year.

“David was a student in so many of my creative writing classes that I got to know him well. He was one of those rare individuals who shine with a certain quality of goodness. The kind of person who reminds us, just by being, what that means,” wrote UNF Assistant Professor Mark Ari in his email, “he radiated love and good intentions. He had a remarkable gentleness of spirit. Any of you who knew him, in or out of class, will know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Photo via David Delphin’s Facebook.

All are invited to join the family for the viewing on Friday evening at the funeral home at 5 p.m. The funeral ceremony itself will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the 1st Baptist Church. Anyone who knew David is welcomed to leave an uplifting memory of him in his obituary linked here. More information from his family can be found here.

Spinnaker’s prayers are with David’s family and friends during this difficult time.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].