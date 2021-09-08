All the new 9/11 documentaries released on streaming services for the 20th anniversary

The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, is one of the darkest days in our nation’s recent history. For the 20th anniversary, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ have released gripping documentaries and short films that consist of personal accounts, intense footage, and sad photos of America in peril.

The date is distant for those born after and only reflects what’s learned from family members, teachers, or peers who experienced it firsthand. But with each passing year, it becomes more difficult to remember every moment and share a thorough perspective of how and why America came to its knees during that horrific day.

As the societal shift moves from basic cable to streaming platforms, there is more due diligence on those services to provide educational documentaries to its wide range of audiences. Doing so allows the upcoming generations to be attentive on topics like 9/11 that shaped our world forever.

In light of the 20th anniversary, Spinnaker has created an overview of all the newly released 9/11 content available on popular streaming platforms.

Please keep in mind that each short film and documentary about 9/11 has scenes that may be too graphic to watch. But this isn’t a fictional movie; it’s real life.

Here’s our list of what to watch during the week of the anniversary, starting with Netflix.

Netflix

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror”

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

The official synopsis from Netflix:

“This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from Al Qaeda’s roots in the 1980s to America’s response, both at home and abroad.”

Apple TV+

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

Photo courtesy of Apple.\

The official synopsis from Apple:

“Experience the events of September 11, 2001, through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisors as they personally detail the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.”

Hulu

“9/11: One Day in America”

Photo courtesy of National Geographic.

The official synopsis from Hulu:

“9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.”

“9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience”

Photo courtesy of Hulu / ABC News.

The official synopsis from Hulu:

“Anchored by Lindsey Davis, this special features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived the trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.”

“9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow”

Photo courtesy of Hulu / ABC News.

The official synopsis from Hulu:

“On the evening of September 11th, an engineer rushed to Ground Zero to help find victims; a financial worker made a fateful decision to evacuate the World Trade Center moments before the towers fell.”

“Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens”

Photo courtesy of Hulu.

The official synopsis from Hulu:

“What began as a local news breaker on a sunny morning soon became 9/11, one of the darkest days in American history. Watch the moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage and powerful interviews.”

HBO Max

“NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½”

Photo courtesy of HBO.

The official synopsis from HBO:

“‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,’ a four-part documentary essay from Spike Lee, is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitness to the city’s greatest challenges.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].