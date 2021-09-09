Virtual biomedical research seminars begin today through UNF

UNF’S Biomedical Sciences program is hosting monthly “Research in Progress” virtual seminars. For those who don’t know, the formal definition of Biomedical Science is a set of sciences applying portions of natural science or formal science, or both, to develop knowledge, interventions, or technology that are of use in healthcare or public health.

According to the university, the virtual seminars were created to bring biomedical research-oriented faculty and students together to learn about the current, state-of-the-art research happening at UNF. The seminars are focused on ongoing research at UNF and at Mayo Clinic laboratories.

The seminars start today and will take place from noon through 1 p.m.

Photo by Michael Longmire/Unsplash.

Here are the future details:

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dr. Mona Nasseri, UNF assistant professor of electrical engineering, will discuss “Seizure Prediction and Detection with Wrist-Worn Non-Invasive Device Using Deep Learning.”

Research Interests: Physiological Sensors and wearable devices; Machine-based learning and signal processing methods; Seizure forecasting and detection.

Zoom: https://unf.zoom.us/j/97214778065

Thursday, Oct. 7

Dr. Thomas Caulfield, associate professor of neuroscience at Mayo Clinic, will discuss “Attacking SARS-CoV-2 Progression using Small Molecules.”

Research Interests: Deep Learning/Machine Learning, De Novo drug design, Molecular modeling, Simulations, Conformational biasing algorithms, Adaptive informatics for database driven personalized medicine.

Zoom: https://unf.zoom.us/j/97094900459

Thursday, Nov. 18

Dr. Marka van Blitterswijk, associate professor of neuroscience at Mayo Clinic, will discuss “Transcriptomic Signatures of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Related Disorders due to an Expanded C9orf72 Repeat”

Research Interests: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), genomics, bioinformatics, long-read sequencing, single-cell RNA sequencing, brain organoids.

Zoom: https://unf.zoom.us/j/95370132297

Thursday, Dec. 9

Dr. Ying Wang, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Mayo Clinic, will discuss “Multifaceted Roles of Neuropilin-1 in Cardiovascular Diseases.”

Research Interests: Molecular mechanisms of vascular remodeling and heart failure, High-throughput screening of novel anti-inflammatory compounds, cell membrane coreceptor in endothelial cell inflammatory response.

Zoom: https://unf.zoom.us/j/96496286553

For questions and additional information on the upcoming seminars, contact Dr. Ramaswamy Narayanan, biomedical sciences program director, via email at [email protected].

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].