UNF National Hazing Prevention Week event happening Wed. night

Across three separate showings, UNF’s sorority and fraternity community is asking students to help educate themselves on hazing. Tonight, Sep. 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., and from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., there will be a stimulating event and viewing of the HAZE Documentary in Student Union Ballrooms C and D.

For more information about the event, visit UNF Fraternity and Sorority Life’s Instagram here.

UNF also asks all students to complete the Hazing Prevention 101 online course, accessible here, as well as other applicable courses depending on each student’s group affiliations.

Review UNF’s Prohibition Against Hazing Regulations here.

For questions, please contact the respective office:

Hazing Prevention Modules or Prohibition on Hazing Regulation – Office of the Dean of Students at (904) 620-1491 or [email protected] .

Fraternity- or sorority-related Hazing Modules – Office of Fraternity or Sorority Life at (904) 620-2526 or [email protected] .

Medical Amnesty Program – Office of Student Accountability & Resolution at (904) 620-3979 or [email protected] .

