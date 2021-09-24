Upcoming Events for the Fall 2021 Election

During the Fall 2021 election, candidates will only run for Senate seats. There are 20 Senate Seats that alternate in the Spring and Fall. The Spring 2022 election will determine the next Student Body President and Vice President.

With the upcoming Senate election, students should be aware of important dates and events. The Elections Timeline on the Student Government (SG) website outlines the full election process.

On Sep. 27, the candidate declaration of intent is due. Candidates have until this date to complete the proper forms to run for Senate. Currently, there are two political parties: Unity and Soar. Both parties have posted on social media inviting students to run for Senate with their party affiliation.

On Oct. 6, students can meet with candidates to discuss questions and concerns. This candidate forum will be held in the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Senator Debate will be held on Oct. 11 as another opportunity for students to ask questions and listen to the ideas of the candidates.

After the debate, elections will take place on Oct. 20 and 21. Voting will be available both online and in person at the designated polling areas. Election results will be released on social media following the closing of the polls on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Election season is nearly upon UNF and Spinnaker will be there to update you on all events, parties, and more.

