Deadline for Fall 2021 graduation application rapidly approaching

Oct. 8, next Friday, is the final day for students to turn in their graduation applications. The deadline is rapidly approaching and students should apply through UNF myWings as soon as they can.

Students who do not plan to attend the graduation ceremony still must apply for graduation order to get their degree, if eligible.

For more information, visit the UNF Commencement website or contact the UNF Commencement Coordinator at [email protected] or (904) 620-2537.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]