The Benefits of Yoga

Take advantage of the group fitness yoga classes at the UNF wellness center, and embrace all the benefits that come along with attending yoga classes.

According to Hopkins Medicine, yoga has many benefits backed by scientific studies.

A common benefit most people recall is that yoga improves your strength and flexibility. Slow stretching and deep, focused, continuous breathing stimulates blood flow and warms up the muscles. Depending on the pose, one can build a lot of strength during yoga. This is due to the use of muscles that other exercises sometimes don’t focus on.

Most students don’t deal with too much back pain or arthritis, but yoga does ease these issues. The stretching poses are a safe route for increasing mobility without harsh movement. The American College of Physicians actually recommends yoga as a first-line treatment for chronic low back pain and gentle yoga has been shown to ease some of the discomforts of tender, swollen joints for people with arthritis, according to a Johns Hopkins review of 11 recent studies.

If these are issues you experience, or you know someone with these conditions, try it out and recommend the practice of yoga. Yoga is especially beneficial for athletes who put a lot of strain on their bodies. It can help with aiding or preventing injury.

Yoga is also very good for the health of the heart as it reduces stress and inflammation. It benefits heart health and helps you sleep better. Yoga also helps people sleep better because it slows down your breath, body, and mind and prepares you for rest.

The practice not only is mood and energy boosting but it seems to be ideal for reducing levels of stress, a common symptom of being a college student. If you need help managing stress and anxiety, yoga may be a great solution and self-care ritual.

According to the National Institutes of Health, some scientific evidence shows that yoga supports stress management and mental health.

Yoga is an excellent way to get connected to a community while putting your health and happiness first.

The UNF gym offers yoga classes throughout the week that Ospreys can attend free of charge.

Group fitness yoga schedule fall 2021:

Mondays: Relaxing Yoga at 7:30-8:25 am, Mixed Level Yoga at 6:00-6:55 pm

Tuesdays: Relaxing Yoga at 10:00-10:55 am

Wednesdays: Relaxing Yoga at 7:30-8:25 am, Mixed Level Yoga at 6:00-6:55 pm

Thursdays: Meditation 11-11:30 am, Mixed Level Yoga at 10:00-10:55 am, Relaxing Yoga 12:00-12:55 pm.

