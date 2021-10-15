UNF opens survey asking Ospreys for input to help in the search of UNF’s next president

It’s been almost a month since former UNF President Syzmanski has transitioned to C.E.O. of the UNF MedNexus. Interim UNF President Pamela Chally has been running the show as the Presidential Search Committee takes the next step in finding UNF’s next president by gathering “feedback on the qualities, characteristics, and priorities desired for our next president,” UNF says in an Osprey email.

All members of the UNF community are asked to take part in this process by way of a survey; including faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni, donors, and more. Ospreys can access the survey here: Presidential Survey.

“Your input is valuable to this search process,” UNF says. They ask that the community takes the time to fill out this important survey, and share the link with any others who are interested in the future direction of UNF. The survey will close on Nov. 9.

Ospreys can visit the Presidential Search Website for updates and information.

