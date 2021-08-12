UNF Board of Trustees Appoints Pamela Chally as Interim President

This morning, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Pamela Chally as the interim president.

She is replacing President Szymanski, who will be leaving his position to become the CEO of MedNexus. She will not be the final person for the role, rather she is filling in until a new president can be appointed.

Chally has been a distinguished member of the UNF community for nearly thirty years. She has been a professor, dean, Vice-President of Academic Affairs, and interim Provost. She is more than qualified for the position.

Pamela Chally, photo courtesy of UNF

Chally had this to say about her confirmation:

“It’s an honor to be named UNF’s interim president. I’m confident our amazing and hard-working team of faculty and staff will continue the University’s relentless pursuit of student success. The University’s momentum has never been greater, and I look forward to building on its strong foundation.”

Her appointment will be subject to approval by the Board of Governors, after which she will start her position on Sept. 16.

Spinnaker will reach out to Ms. Chally and keep you updated.

