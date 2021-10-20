Food Truck Frenzy at the Osprey Plaza

Osprey Plaza is located in the middle of the student union, and this Friday, Oct. 22, there will be free food there. That’s right, free food. Who doesn’t love it?

Any UNF student who shows up at 5:00 p.m. with a valid Osprey 1 card can enjoy food from the food truck Hapa Li. Hapa Li is the first and only Hawaiian food truck in Jacksonville that offers homestyle cooking from scratch. The menu features a variety of delicious plates, bowls, and sandwiches. The menu can be viewed here. All the food is first come first serve.

This event is funded by the A&S Fee, and put on by Osprey Life & Productions. For more information about this event, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].